Analyst Expectations For Applied Mat's Future

Analysts' ratings for Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 24 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 11 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 6 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Applied Mat and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $198.12, accompanied by a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $170.00. Highlighting a 0.73% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $199.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Applied Mat is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $225.00 $225.00 Steve Barger Keybanc Raises Overweight $220.00 $200.00 Shane Brett Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $209.00 $172.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $175.00 $200.00 Louis Miscioscia Daiwa Capital Lowers Neutral $170.00 $185.00 Sidney Ho Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $170.00 $200.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $205.00 $220.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Neutral $180.00 $185.00 Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $205.00 $215.00 C.J. Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $200.00 $220.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $172.00 $169.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $220.00 $210.00 Brian Chin Stifel Lowers Buy $180.00 $195.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Lowers Outperform $200.00 $230.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $220.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform $209.00 $209.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $180.00 $190.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $185.00 $175.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $170.00 $160.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Outperform $220.00 $195.00 James Schneider Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $225.00 - Joseph Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $215.00 $200.00 Timm Schulze-Melander Redburn Atlantic Lowers Neutral $200.00 $225.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Raises Buy $220.00 $190.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Mat. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Applied Mat compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Applied Mat's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Applied Mat's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Applied Mat Better

Applied Materials is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturer in the world. It has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Applied Materials holds leading market share in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

Key Indicators: Applied Mat's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Applied Mat's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.73% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 24.36%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Mat's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.25%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

