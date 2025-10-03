Deep Dive Into Goldman Sachs Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 6 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $754.1, along with a high estimate of $855.00 and a low estimate of $600.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $672.44, the current average has increased by 12.14%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Goldman Sachs Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $785.00 - Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $830.00 $752.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $854.00 $706.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $855.00 $785.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $700.00 $550.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $790.00 $771.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $715.00 $680.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $600.00 $600.00 Saul Martinez HSBC Raises Reduce $627.00 $558.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $785.00 $650.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Goldman Sachs Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Goldman Sachs Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Goldman Sachs Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Goldman Sachs Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Goldman Sachs Group's Background

Goldman Sachs is a storied financial institution, founded in 1869 and best known for its role as a leading global investment bank. The firm has a sprawling reach across global financial centers and has been the leading provider of global merger and acquisition advisory services, by revenue, for the past 20 years. Since the global financial crisis, Goldman has expanded its offerings into more stable fee-based businesses like asset and wealth management, which comprised roughly 30% of post-provision revenue at the end of 2024. The bank holding company generates revenue from investment banking, global market making and trading, lending, asset management, wealth management, and a small and declining portfolio of consumer credit card loans.

Financial Milestones: Goldman Sachs Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Goldman Sachs Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.55%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Goldman Sachs Group's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 23.82%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Goldman Sachs Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Goldman Sachs Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.2%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Goldman Sachs Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

