Analyst Expectations For Houlihan Lokey's Future

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Houlihan Lokey and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $221.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $232.00 and a low estimate of $209.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 17.97% increase from the previous average price target of $187.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $230.00 - Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $213.00 $192.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $232.00 $185.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $209.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Houlihan Lokey. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Houlihan Lokey's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments world-wide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. The Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Houlihan Lokey's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Houlihan Lokey's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.86%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Houlihan Lokey's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Houlihan Lokey's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.66%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Houlihan Lokey's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.2, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

