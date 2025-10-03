Breaking Down Lazard: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Lazard, revealing an average target of $57.62, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 14.26% from the previous average price target of $50.43.

A clear picture of Lazard's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $56.00 - Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $61.00 $47.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $65.00 $60.00 Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $60.00 $57.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $50.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $57.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lazard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Lazard: A Closer Look

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

A Deep Dive into Lazard's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Lazard displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.74%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, Lazard faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

