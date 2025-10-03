The Analyst Verdict: Reddit In The Eyes Of 24 Experts

Throughout the last three months, 24 analysts have evaluated Reddit (NYSE:RDDT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 5 4 6 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Reddit, revealing an average target of $221.92, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $145.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $180.46, the current average has increased by 22.97%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Reddit among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $290.00 $290.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $240.00 $177.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $290.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $300.00 $225.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $215.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $300.00 $215.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $300.00 $230.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $210.00 $210.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $190.00 $145.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $225.00 $175.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $180.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $210.00 $150.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $230.00 $170.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $180.00 $150.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $215.00 $165.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $150.00 $130.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $175.00 $150.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $165.00 $145.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $150.00 $130.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Neutral $145.00 $130.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $170.00 $154.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $151.00 $120.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Reddit. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Reddit compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Reddit's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Reddit's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Reddit analyst ratings.

Get to Know Reddit Better

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Reddit: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Reddit showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Reddit's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.87% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Reddit's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.88% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Reddit's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, Reddit adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.