CoStar Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 2 1 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $96.22, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Observing a 9.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $87.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of CoStar Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Wurtzel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $105.00 - Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $100.00 $91.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $89.00 $82.00 Alexei Gogolev JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $87.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $91.00 $83.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Raises Outperform $105.00 $100.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00 Ryan Tomasello Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $70.00 $65.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to CoStar Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Group compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CoStar Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CoStar Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into CoStar Group's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, hotels, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates many flagship brands such as CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and Lands of America, with more than 80% of its revenue classified as subscription-based. The company recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.

CoStar Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: CoStar Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.27%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: CoStar Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): CoStar Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 0.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CoStar Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.06%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CoStar Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

