7 Analysts Assess Ameriprise Finl: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Ameriprise Finl (NYSE:AMP) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $552.43, a high estimate of $601.00, and a low estimate of $484.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.9% from the previous average price target of $531.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Ameriprise Finl's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $525.00 - Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $484.00 $530.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $601.00 $595.00 Wilma Burdis Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $582.00 $518.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $530.00 $462.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $595.00 $565.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $550.00 $520.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ameriprise Finl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ameriprise Finl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ameriprise Finl's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Discovering Ameriprise Finl: A Closer Look

Ameriprise Financial has evolved into a diversified financial services provider that generates roughly 65% of its operating income from advice and wealth management. With more than $1 trillion in segment assets under management and advisory at year-end 2024, and with roughly 10,000 affiliated advisors, Ameriprise is one of the larger US-based wealth managers. The firm also boasts a reasonably large asset management franchise in Columbia Threadneedle, which boasted $645 billion in assets under management at year-end 2024. The firm's third key segment is its retirement and protection services business, which sells insurance products to the firm's advisory clients. After eliminations, Ameriprise had $1.5 trillion in assets under management and advisory across segments at year-end 2024.

Ameriprise Finl's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Ameriprise Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.67% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Ameriprise Finl's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 24.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ameriprise Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ameriprise Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ameriprise Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.99, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

