A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On BlackBerry Through 4 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for BlackBerry, presenting an average target of $4.9, a high estimate of $5.50, and a low estimate of $4.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 11.36% from the previous average price target of $4.40.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of BlackBerry by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Chan TD Securities Raises Hold $5.00 $4.00 Paul Treiber RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $4.50 $4.00 Luke Junk Baird Raises Neutral $5.50 $5.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Maintains Hold $4.60 $4.60

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to BlackBerry. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of BlackBerry's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communications for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and other secure communications software to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government and financial institutions. BlackBerry also has a sizable embedded software business primarily serving the automotive market, with some exposure to the industrial market.

BlackBerry: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: BlackBerry displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BlackBerry's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.26%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BlackBerry's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, BlackBerry adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

