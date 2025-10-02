Demystifying IQVIA Hldgs: Insights From 8 Analyst Reviews

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for IQVIA Hldgs, revealing an average target of $208.88, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This current average reflects an increase of 14.61% from the previous average price target of $182.25.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of IQVIA Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $200.00 $185.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $225.00 $195.00 Ann Hynes Mizuho Raises Outperform $225.00 $190.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Buy $225.00 $185.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Raises Buy $235.00 $209.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $185.00 $165.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Neutral $196.00 $159.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $180.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IQVIA Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of IQVIA Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for IQVIA Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of IQVIA Hldgs's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know IQVIA Hldgs Better

Iqvia is the result of the 2016 merger of Quintiles, a leading global contract research organization, and IMS Health, a leading healthcare data and analytics provider. The research and development segment focuses primarily on providing outsourced late-stage clinical trials for pharmaceutical, device, and diagnostic firms. The technology and analytics segment provides aggregated information and technology services to clients in the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical companies, providers, payers, and policymakers, as well as data and analytics capabilities for clinical trials, including virtual trials. The company also has a small contract sales business.

IQVIA Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: IQVIA Hldgs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.32%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: IQVIA Hldgs's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): IQVIA Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): IQVIA Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: IQVIA Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.72. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

