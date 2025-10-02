Assessing Janus Henderson Group: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Janus Henderson Group, presenting an average target of $47.25, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $44.00. Marking an increase of 8.0%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $43.75.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Janus Henderson Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Buy $50.00 $49.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $48.00 $45.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $47.00 $44.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $44.00 $37.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Janus Henderson Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Janus Henderson Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Janus Henderson Group provides investment management services to retail intermediary (49% of managed assets), self-directed (20%) and institutional (31%) clients. At the end of June 2025, active equities (53%), fixed-income (31%), balanced (12%) and alternative (4%) investment platforms constituted the company's $457.3 billion in assets under management. Janus Henderson sources most of its managed assets from clients in North America (66%), with customers from Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (25%) and the Asia-Pacific region (9%) accounting for the remainder.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Janus Henderson Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Janus Henderson Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.14%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Janus Henderson Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Janus Henderson Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.01%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, Janus Henderson Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

