10 Analysts Have This To Say About T. Rowe Price Group

Analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 2 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $104.4, along with a high estimate of $116.00 and a low estimate of $91.00. Observing a 4.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $99.60.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of T. Rowe Price Group by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $97.00 $91.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $95.00 $91.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $112.00 $110.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $102.00 $98.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $110.00 $106.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $116.00 $112.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $98.00 $90.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $91.00 $90.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $108.00 $98.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of T. Rowe Price Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into T. Rowe Price Group's Background

T. Rowe Price provides asset management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load US and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of July 2025, the firm had $1.703 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (50%), balanced (35%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a US-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

Key Indicators: T. Rowe Price Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining T. Rowe Price Group's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.58% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.6%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.7%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

