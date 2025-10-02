Assessing United Parcel Service: Insights From 18 Financial Analysts

Throughout the last three months, 18 analysts have evaluated United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 8 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 5 2 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $99.22, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.13%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of United Parcel Service by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richa Harnain Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $88.00 $100.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $81.00 $83.00 Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $96.00 $125.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $83.00 $91.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $91.00 $98.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Lowers Buy $114.00 $127.00 Brandon Oglenski Barclays Lowers Underweight $80.00 $90.00 Lucas Servera Truist Securities Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Ravi Shanker Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $75.00 $80.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Lowers Buy $118.00 $124.00 Christian Wetherbee Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $91.00 $98.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $100.00 $114.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $97.00 $103.00 J. Bruce Chan Stifel Lowers Buy $120.00 $124.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $100.00 $110.00 Ken Hoexter B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $98.00 $115.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Raises Buy $127.00 $122.00 Brian Ossenbeck JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $107.00 $110.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of United Parcel Service's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue, while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Unraveling the Financial Story of United Parcel Service

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.74%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.05%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Parcel Service's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.17%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

