What Analysts Are Saying About Exact Sciences Stock

In the latest quarter, 9 analysts provided ratings for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.78, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.28% lower than the prior average price target of $63.22.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Exact Sciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Alex Nowark Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $85.00 $65.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $60.00 $65.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $70.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $64.00 $68.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $53.00 $61.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $54.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $55.00 $65.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $68.00 $66.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Exact Sciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Exact Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Exact Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Exact Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Exact Sciences analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test is a noninvasive stool-based DNA test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It also has a pipeline of blood-based tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Exact Sciences's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.99% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.15%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Exact Sciences's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.02. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.