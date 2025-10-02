The Analyst Verdict: Franklin Resources In The Eyes Of 8 Experts

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Franklin Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.5, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 14.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $20.44.

The perception of Franklin Resources by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Raises Underperform $22.00 $19.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $29.00 $22.00 David Motemaden Evercore ISI Group Raises Underperform $25.00 $24.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $23.00 $20.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $19.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $21.50 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $22.00 $18.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Franklin Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Franklin Resources compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Franklin Resources's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Franklin Resources's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Franklin Resources provides investment services for individual and institutional investors. At the end of July 2025, Franklin had $1.617 trillion in managed assets, composed primarily of equity (41%), fixed-income (27%), multi-asset/balanced (11%) funds, alternatives (16%) and money market funds (5%). Distribution tends to be weighted between retail investors (56% of AUM) and institutional accounts (41%), with high-net-worth clients accounting for the remainder. Franklin is one of the more global of the US-based asset managers we cover, with 31% of its assets under management invested in global/international strategies and just as much sourced from clients domiciled outside the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Franklin Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Franklin Resources's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.77% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.83%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Franklin Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.64%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Franklin Resources's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Franklin Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.09.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

