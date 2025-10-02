Breaking Down Acuity: 7 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Acuity (NYSE:AYI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $393.0, a high estimate of $435.00, and a low estimate of $356.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.58% increase from the previous average price target of $346.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Acuity's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $425.00 $365.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $356.00 $312.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $405.00 $380.00 Jeffrey Osborne TD Cowen Raises Buy $390.00 $330.00 Christopher Glynn Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $435.00 $380.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $360.00 $335.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $380.00 $320.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Acuity compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Acuity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Acuity's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Acuity analyst ratings.

Discovering Acuity: A Closer Look

Acuity is a leading industrial technology company that offers lighting, lighting controls, and intelligent building solutions. Acuity, Inc. designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services relating to these and other offerings. Acuity, Inc. has two reportable segments: Acuity Brands Lighting and Acuity Intelligent Spaces. ABL sells commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting, including components and control systems. AIS offers building management and audio/visual solutions to help make buildings intelligent.

Financial Milestones: Acuity's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Acuity's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 21.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Acuity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 8.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Acuity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Acuity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Acuity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

