Assessing ITT: Insights From 9 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for ITT (NYSE:ITT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $196.33, a high estimate of $210.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. This current average has increased by 10.65% from the previous average price target of $177.44.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of ITT by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $200.00 $192.00 Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $200.00 $168.00 Matt Summerville DA Davidson Raises Buy $190.00 $170.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $202.00 $197.00 Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Raises Overweight $192.00 $180.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $197.00 $171.00 Vladimir Bystricky Citigroup Raises Buy $186.00 $159.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ITT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to ITT. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of ITT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ITT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into ITT's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on ITT analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About ITT

ITT began its journey as International Telephone & Telegraph in 1920. Through decades of acquisitions in the mid-1900s, ITT went from manufacturing telephone switching equipment to operating hotels, car rentals, insurance agencies, and bread bakeries. In 1995, the firm split into three separate entities, one of which is the ITT in current operation. After a few more spinoffs in 2011, today ITT Inc. sells automotive, industrial, and aerospace products such as brake pads, seals, pumps, valves, connectors, and regulators. It has operations around the globe with notable exposures to North America, Europe, and Asia.

Financial Milestones: ITT's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ITT's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.34%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ITT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 12.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ITT's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): ITT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.46%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ITT's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.45.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.