What Analysts Are Saying About Labcorp Hldgs Stock

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on Labcorp Hldgs (NYSE:LH), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Labcorp Hldgs, presenting an average target of $297.5, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $282.00. This current average has increased by 5.83% from the previous average price target of $281.12.

The standing of Labcorp Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jack Meehan Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $290.00 $275.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $310.00 $290.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $305.00 $282.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $285.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $306.00 $283.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $302.00 $290.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Lowers Buy $282.00 $284.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $285.00 $260.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Labcorp Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Labcorp Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Labcorp Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Labcorp Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Labcorp Hldgs

Labcorp is one of the nation's two largest independent clinical laboratories, with roughly 20% of the independent lab market. The company operates approximately 2,000 patient-service centers, offering a broad range of 5,000 clinical lab tests, ranging from routine blood and urine screens to complex oncology and genomic testing.

Labcorp Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Labcorp Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.74%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Labcorp Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.84%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Labcorp Hldgs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Labcorp Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.77, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

