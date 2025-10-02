What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About TransUnion

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $108.86, along with a high estimate of $118.00 and a low estimate of $83.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $106.60, the current average has increased by 2.12%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive TransUnion is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Toni Kaplan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $83.00 $96.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Announces Buy $115.00 - Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Neutral $105.00 $98.00 Ryan Griffin BMO Capital Raises Outperform $118.00 $115.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $118.00 $124.00 Ryan Griffin BMO Capital Announces Outperform $115.00 - Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $108.00 $100.00

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to TransUnion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of TransUnion compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of TransUnion's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is one of the three leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries. About 20%-25% of its revenue comes from international markets.

Understanding the Numbers: TransUnion's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: TransUnion displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: TransUnion's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): TransUnion's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): TransUnion's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.99%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.15.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

