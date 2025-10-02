Warner Bros. Discovery Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (16 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 16 analysts provided ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $15.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 17.25% increase from the previous average price target of $13.22.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Warner Bros. Discovery by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ric Prentiss Raymond James Raises Outperform $22.00 $13.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $13.00 $11.50 Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $16.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $13.00 Laurent Yoon Bernstein Raises Market Perform $16.00 $13.00 Doug Creutz TD Cowen Maintains Hold $14.00 $14.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Outperform $13.00 $14.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $11.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $18.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $10.00 Brandon Nispel Keybanc Raises Overweight $18.00 $13.00 James Goss Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $16.00 $16.00 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $13.00 $9.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $10.00 $9.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Bros. Discovery. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Bros. Discovery. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Warner Bros. Discovery compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Warner Bros. Discovery compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Warner Bros. Discovery's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Warner Bros. Discovery's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Warner Bros. Discovery analyst ratings.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. In 2026, it intends to split its global networks business from its streaming and studios businesses, forming two separate companies. The streaming business includes HBO Max, which is rapidly increasing its international footprint in addition to its major presence in the US. Studios include industry leaders in both film and television, which produce movies and television series that are monetized in multiple ways, including theatrical release, sales to third parties, and feeding into Warner's own platforms. Global networks consist of basic cable networks like CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and The Food Network. The Discovery+ streaming service will remain part of global networks.

Key Indicators: Warner Bros. Discovery's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Warner Bros. Discovery's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.02%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Warner Bros. Discovery's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Bros. Discovery's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.