Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Antero Resources Stock

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.0, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. A 1.27% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $45.58.

The standing of Antero Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $44.00 $49.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $39.00 $37.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Outperform $41.00 $49.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $42.00 $43.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Announces Buy $43.00 - Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Neutral $32.00 $44.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $53.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $58.00 $57.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $53.00 $46.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Raises Overweight $49.00 $44.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Antero Resources. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Antero Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Antero Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Antero Resources's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Antero Resources's Background

Antero Resources, based in Denver, explores for and produces natural gas and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2024, the company reported proven reserves of 17.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Production averaged approximately 3,424 million cubic feet of equivalent a day in 2024 at a ratio of 35% liquids and 65% natural gas.

Key Indicators: Antero Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Antero Resources's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 29.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Antero Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.0%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Antero Resources's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Antero Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Antero Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.48, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

