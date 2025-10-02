Deep Dive Into West Pharmaceutical Servs Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE:WST), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated West Pharmaceutical Servs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $303.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $260.00. This current average has increased by 13.88% from the previous average price target of $266.25.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive West Pharmaceutical Servs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $275.00 $260.00 Jamie Clark Rothschild & Co Announces Buy $311.00 - Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $260.00 $245.00 John Sourbeer UBS Raises Buy $320.00 $285.00 Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $350.00 $275.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to West Pharmaceutical Servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of West Pharmaceutical Servs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for West Pharmaceutical Servs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of West Pharmaceutical Servs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know West Pharmaceutical Servs Better

West Pharmaceutical Services is based in Pennsylvania and is a key supplier to firms in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and generic drug industries. West sells elastomer-based packaging components (including stoppers, seals, and plungers), nonglass containment solutions, and auto-injectors for injectable drugs, which include large-molecule biologics, peptides such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, and small-molecule drugs. The company reports in two segments: proprietary products (about 80% of total revenue) and contract-manufactured products (about 20% of total revenue). It generates approximately 55% of its revenue from international markets and 45% from the United States.

West Pharmaceutical Servs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: West Pharmaceutical Servs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.17%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 17.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): West Pharmaceutical Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): West Pharmaceutical Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: West Pharmaceutical Servs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

