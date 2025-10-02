11 Analysts Assess Thermo Fisher Scientific: What You Need To Know

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has been analyzed by 11 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 6 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $534.09, a high estimate of $590.00, and a low estimate of $460.00. Observing a 3.29% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $517.10.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Thermo Fisher Scientific among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $585.00 $550.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Overweight $550.00 $490.00 Dan Leonard UBS Raises Neutral $500.00 $460.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Raises Outperform $535.00 $525.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $565.00 $570.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $490.00 $450.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Raises Outperform $567.00 $553.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $553.00 $573.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $590.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $460.00 $500.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $480.00 $500.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Thermo Fisher Scientific. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Thermo Fisher Scientific compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Thermo Fisher Scientific's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Thermo Fisher Scientific Better

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of year-end 2024 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (17% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (11%); life science solutions (23%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (the remainder).

Thermo Fisher Scientific: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Thermo Fisher Scientific displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.97%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Thermo Fisher Scientific's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.9%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.24%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thermo Fisher Scientific's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.61%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Thermo Fisher Scientific adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

