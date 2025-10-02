Deep Dive Into American Tower Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) underwent analysis by 9 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $246.22, a high estimate of $260.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average represents a 0.18% decrease from the previous average price target of $246.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of American Tower by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $220.00 $260.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $246.00 Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $250.00 Ric Prentiss Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $250.00 $251.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $230.00 $240.00 Richard Choe JP Morgan Raises Overweight $255.00 $250.00 Ari Klein BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $245.00 $250.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $246.00 $223.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Buy $260.00 $250.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to American Tower. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into American Tower's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Tower

American Tower owns and operates about 150,000 wireless towers throughout the US, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Africa. It also owns and/or operates 30 data centers in 11 US markets after acquiring CoreSite. On its towers, the company has a very concentrated customer base, with most revenue in each market generated by the top few mobile carriers. The company operates more than 40,000 towers in the US, which accounted for about half of total revenue in 2024. Outside the US, American Tower operates about 48,000 towers in Latin America (dominated by Brazil), 27,000 towers in Europe, and 32,000 towers in Africa. American Tower operates as a REIT.

American Tower's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: American Tower's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: American Tower's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.96%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Tower's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Tower's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: American Tower's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 12.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

