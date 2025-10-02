4 Analysts Assess Axalta Coating Systems: What You Need To Know

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.5, along with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. A decline of 22.99% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Axalta Coating Systems by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Boyes Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $32.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $34.00 $37.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $33.00 $51.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $35.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Axalta Coating Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Axalta Coating Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Axalta Coating Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of high-performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. Its end markets include refinish and industrial. The Mobility Coatings segment relates to the provision of coating technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the geographic areas of North America, EMEA countries, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Breaking Down Axalta Coating Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Axalta Coating Systems faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.4% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Axalta Coating Systems's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.35%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Axalta Coating Systems's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.02% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Axalta Coating Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.44%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Axalta Coating Systems's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

