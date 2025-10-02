Deep Dive Into Shoals Technologies Gr Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.24, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This current average has increased by 29.15% from the previous average price target of $6.38.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Shoals Technologies Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christine Cho Barclays Raises Overweight $10.00 $7.00 Jon Windham UBS Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $9.00 $8.00 Brian Lee Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $9.00 $6.00 Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $7.00 $7.50 Joseph Osha Guggenheim Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Christine Cho Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $7.00 $4.00 Julien Dumoulin-Smith Jefferies Raises Buy $7.20 $4.90

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Shoals Technologies Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Shoals Technologies Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Shoals Technologies Gr's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Shoals Technologies Gr Better

Shoals Technologies Group is a provider of electrical balance of system solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Breaking Down Shoals Technologies Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Shoals Technologies Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.68%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Shoals Technologies Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.5%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Shoals Technologies Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Shoals Technologies Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.23, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

