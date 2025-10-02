Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Fabrinet Stock

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Fabrinet, presenting an average target of $335.29, a high estimate of $425.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. This current average has increased by 14.99% from the previous average price target of $291.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Fabrinet among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Raises Buy $425.00 $360.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $345.00 $318.00 Dave Kang B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $220.00 $184.00 Tim Long Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $329.00 $234.00 Mike Genovese Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $360.00 $360.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Maintains Buy $350.00 $350.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Neutral $318.00 $235.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fabrinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fabrinet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fabrinet compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fabrinet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fabrinet's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Fabrinet's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fabrinet analyst ratings.

Delving into Fabrinet's Background

Fabrinet provides advance-level optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, automotive components, medical devices, and sensors. The company offers a broad range of advance optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advance-level of packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing. The company generates the majority of its revenue from North America and Asia-Pacific, with the rest from Europe.

Fabrinet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Fabrinet's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fabrinet's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.59% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fabrinet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.48%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fabrinet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.2% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.0.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.