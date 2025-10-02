Deep Dive Into Hewlett Packard Stock: Analyst Perspectives (17 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hewlett Packard and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $25.59, accompanied by a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average has increased by 13.13% from the previous average price target of $22.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hewlett Packard is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $27.00 $25.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Market Perform $24.00 - Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $25.00 $22.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $26.00 $25.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $22.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $18.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Neutral $21.00 $16.00 Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $30.00 $29.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $28.00 $22.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $28.00 $25.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Buy $25.00 - Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $22.00 - Matt Niknam Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $26.00 $21.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Announces Overweight $30.00 - Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $25.00 $22.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Hewlett Packard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Hewlett Packard's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Hewlett Packard's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hewlett Packard displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.02%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.14%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

