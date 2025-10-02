The Analyst Verdict: Olin In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Olin (NYSE:OLN) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 6 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.7, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.14% lower than the prior average price target of $25.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Olin by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $22.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $31.00 $32.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $23.00 $24.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $32.00 $34.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Olin. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Olin compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Olin's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Olin's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Olin

Olin Corp manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on the product type. The Chlor alkali products and Vinyls segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells chlorine and caustic soda, which are used in a variety of industries including cosmetics, textiles, crop protection, and fire protection products. The Epoxy segment sells epoxy resins used in paints and coatings. The Winchester segment sells sporting ammunition and ammunition accessories under the Winchester brand. The majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Olin's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Olin's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.95% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Olin's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -0.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Olin's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.02%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Olin's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

