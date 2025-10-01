Demystifying Webster Financial: Insights From 12 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $71.17, a high estimate of $78.00, and a low estimate of $65.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.49% from the previous average price target of $65.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Webster Financial by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $68.00 $70.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $77.00 $64.00 Janet Lee TD Cowen Announces Buy $78.00 - Dave Rochester Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $70.00 - Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $71.00 $65.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $68.00 $65.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $68.00 $65.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $61.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $70.00 $60.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $77.00 $72.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Raises Outperform $65.00 $58.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Webster Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Webster Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Webster Financial compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Webster Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Webster Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Webster Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Webster Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering Webster Financial: A Closer Look

Webster Financial Corp is a full-service provider of financial services, offering commercial and consumer banking, mortgages, and investment advisory along with trust and wealth management services in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania. The company's segment includes Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. It generates maximum revenue from the Commercial Banking segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Webster Financial's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Webster Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.47%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Webster Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 35.16% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Webster Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Webster Financial's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.