The Analyst Verdict: Freshworks In The Eyes Of 6 Experts

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $20.33, a high estimate of $27.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. A decline of 7.59% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Freshworks by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $13.00 - Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $16.00 $18.00 Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $27.00 $27.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $25.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Freshworks. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Freshworks. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Freshworks compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Freshworks compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Discovering Freshworks: A Closer Look

Freshworks Inc provides software as a service platform that enables small and medium-sized businesses to support customers through e-mail, phone, website, and social networks. It offers solutions that serve the needs of users in the CS and ITSM categories and has also expanded its offering with Sales and Marketing automation products. These product offerings enable organizations to acquire, engage, and serve their customers and employees. The group derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other regions.

Financial Milestones: Freshworks's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Freshworks's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.54% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Freshworks's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.85%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Freshworks's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.04.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

