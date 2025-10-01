Where Warner Music Gr Stands With Analysts

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Warner Music Gr (NASDAQ:WMG), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $35.3, along with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $32.67, the current average has increased by 8.05%.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Warner Music Gr is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Raises Neutral $36.00 $33.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $45.00 $44.00 Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $41.00 $33.00 Stephen Laszczyk Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $31.00 $28.00 Batya Levi UBS Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Omar Mejias Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $30.00 Agnieszka Pustula Redburn Atlantic Announces Neutral $30.00 - Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $28.00 Jessica Reif Cohen B of A Securities Raises Neutral $33.00 $28.00 Alexia Quadrani JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Warner Music Gr. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Warner Music Gr compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Warner Music Gr's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Warner Music Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Warner Music Gr

Warner Music is the third-largest of the three major record companies. Recorded music accounts for most of the firm's revenue, with the segment housing notable record labels including Atlantic Records, Warner Records, Elektra Records. Some of the most successful current artists signed to record deals with Warner include Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa. Warner's remaining revenue comes from its publishing business, where Warner Chappell represents more than 180,000 songwriters and composers, some of whom are also Warner recording artists but many of whom are not recording artists or are attached to other labels. Warner Chappell controls more than 1 million musical compositions. Access Industries controls 98% of Warner's voting rights, while holding a 72% economic interest.

Warner Music Gr's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Warner Music Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Warner Music Gr's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Music Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -2.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Warner Music Gr's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

