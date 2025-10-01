What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 3 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Cooper Companies, revealing an average target of $78.7, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $64.00. This current average represents a 15.77% decrease from the previous average price target of $93.44.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Cooper Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Sell $64.00 - Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $66.00 $76.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $84.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $85.00 $97.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $72.00 $93.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $83.00 $105.00 Jonathan Block Stifel Lowers Buy $85.00 $90.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $97.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $90.00 $105.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cooper Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cooper Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Cooper Companies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Cooper Companies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Cooper Companies Better

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the US. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the US contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the US, and controls 17% of the US IUD market.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cooper Companies

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Cooper Companies displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.18%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Cooper Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.3, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

