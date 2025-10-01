Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Galaxy Digital

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Galaxy Digital (NASDAQ:GLXY), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $37.25, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $34.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $33.67, the current average has increased by 10.63%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Galaxy Digital by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $42.00 $36.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $34.00 $33.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Matthew Galinko Maxim Group Announces Buy $40.00 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $36.00 $25.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Announces Buy $35.00 - Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $36.00 $34.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Galaxy Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Galaxy Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Galaxy Digital compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Galaxy Digital compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Galaxy Digital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Galaxy Digital's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Galaxy Digital analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Inc is engaged in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Its digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. The company invest in and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and high-performance computing, meeting the growing demand for scalable energy and compute solutions in the U.S. It has three operating business segments, Digital Assets and Data Centers, along with a Treasury & Corporate segment.

Financial Milestones: Galaxy Digital's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Galaxy Digital's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.49%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Galaxy Digital's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Galaxy Digital's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.96%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Galaxy Digital's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Galaxy Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.6, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.