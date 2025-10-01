Forecasting The Future: 5 Analyst Projections For Knife River Holding

Knife River Holding (NYSE:KNF) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $98.6, a high estimate of $105.00, and a low estimate of $95.00. Experiencing a 11.17% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $111.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Knife River Holding is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $95.00 $105.00 Ian Zaffino Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $100.00 $120.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $96.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Lowers Buy $105.00 $120.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $96.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Knife River Holding. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Knife River Holding compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Knife River Holding compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Knife River Holding's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Knife River Holding

Knife River Holding Co is an aggregates-led construction materials and contracting services provider. Its segments include Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. Each geographic segment offers a vertically integrated suite of products and services, including aggregates, ready-mix concrete, asphalt, and contracting services, while the Energy Services segment, which has locations throughout the company's geographic footprint, produces and supplies liquid asphalt and related services, for use in asphalt road construction, and is a supplier to some of the other segments.

Knife River Holding: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Knife River Holding's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.33%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Knife River Holding's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Knife River Holding's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Knife River Holding's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.96, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

