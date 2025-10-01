What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Repligen

8 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $161.12, a high estimate of $204.00, and a low estimate of $130.00. This current average has decreased by 0.13% from the previous average price target of $161.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Repligen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yessica Sanchez HSBC Announces Buy $150.00 - Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $155.00 $130.00 Matthew Stanton Jefferies Lowers Hold $135.00 $145.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $180.00 $180.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Raises Outperform $204.00 $193.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $175.00 $180.00 Steven Etoch Stephens & Co. Announces Overweight $160.00 - Daniel Markowitz Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $130.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Repligen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Repligen. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Repligen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Repligen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Repligen's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Repligen analyst ratings.

Delving into Repligen's Background

Repligen, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, is a global life sciences company that develops and sells bioprocessing equipment and supplies used in the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Its customers include biopharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, or CDMOs, and other life science companies. It sells four main product categories: filtration (including fluid management) is the largest category and was 58% of 2024 revenue, while chromatography, proteins, and process analytics were 19%, 12%, and 9%, respectively. Customers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific contributed 44%, 37%, and 19% of revenue, respectively.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Repligen

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Repligen showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.81% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Repligen's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Repligen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Repligen's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.33, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.