16 Analysts Assess Datadog: What You Need To Know

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 7 1 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $162.19, a high estimate of $190.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.51% from the previous average price target of $141.64.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Datadog by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $190.00 - Fatima Boolani Citigroup Raises Buy $170.00 $165.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $175.00 $175.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $150.00 $130.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $179.00 $171.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $155.00 $145.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $160.00 $125.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $160.00 $135.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $170.00 $128.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $165.00 $140.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $171.00 $134.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Outperform $145.00 $125.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $165.00 $115.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Announces Sell $105.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Datadog's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Datadog Better

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, enables clients to monitor and analyze their entire information technology infrastructure, from servers to applications and Python scripts. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses to ensure uptime and latency objectives.

A Deep Dive into Datadog's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Datadog's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.12%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

