Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For Beta Bionics

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.0, a high estimate of $28.00, and a low estimate of $17.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 27.78% from the previous average price target of $18.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Beta Bionics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Roman Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $26.00 $18.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $28.00 $21.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Beta Bionics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Beta Bionics compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Beta Bionics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Beta Bionics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Beta Bionics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Beta Bionics's Background

Beta Bionics Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The company product includes the iLet Bionic Pancreas (iLet). The Company operates as a single segment, focused on the development, manufacture and sale of the iLet.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Beta Bionics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Beta Bionics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 54.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -72.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -5.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beta Bionics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.05% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

