Breaking Down LPL Finl Hldgs: 9 Analysts Share Their Views

9 analysts have shared their evaluations of LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $444.22, with a high estimate of $490.00 and a low estimate of $403.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 0.22% increase from the previous average price target of $443.25.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive LPL Finl Hldgs is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $462.00 $490.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $405.00 - Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $460.00 $463.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $435.00 $425.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $463.00 $460.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $490.00 $450.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $420.00 $402.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $460.00 $450.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $403.00 $406.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to LPL Finl Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of LPL Finl Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into LPL Finl Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know LPL Finl Hldgs Better

LPL Financial is the largest US independent broker-dealer, with nearly 29,000 financial advisors affiliated with its platform and roughly 10 million associated customer accounts at the end of 2024. The firm earns the bulk of its profit from interest income earned on client cash balances and from advisory fees and commissions tied to the $1.7 trillion in assets under management or advisory on its platform at year-end 2024. LPL specializes in the provision of turnkey wealth management services for affiliated independent advisors, but maintains a diverse array of affiliation modalities, running the gamut from more traditional employee models to a pure RIA custody approach. It earns tuck-in revenue from recordkeeping fees and the provision of software tools and services to its advisor base.

A Deep Dive into LPL Finl Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: LPL Finl Hldgs displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 30.81%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: LPL Finl Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.13%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.67%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): LPL Finl Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.74% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, LPL Finl Hldgs adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

