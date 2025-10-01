Beyond The Numbers: 13 Analysts Discuss Essex Property Trust Stock

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Essex Property Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $291.96, accompanied by a high estimate of $309.00 and a low estimate of $275.00. This current average represents a 5.32% decrease from the previous average price target of $308.38.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Essex Property Trust among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $300.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $297.00 $298.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $283.00 $279.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $279.00 $325.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $285.00 $304.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Hold $283.00 $295.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $298.00 $335.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $279.00 $285.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $309.00 $320.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $275.00 $355.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Outperform $307.00 $306.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $305.50 $301.50 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $295.00 $297.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Essex Property Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Essex Property Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Essex Property Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Essex Property Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Essex Property Trust's Background

Essex Property Trust owns a portfolio of 257 apartment communities with over 62,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties on the West Coast in the urban and suburban submarkets of Southern California, Northern California, and Seattle.

Breaking Down Essex Property Trust's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Essex Property Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.21% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essex Property Trust's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 47.12%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essex Property Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, Essex Property Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

