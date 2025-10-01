Beyond The Numbers: 17 Analysts Discuss HubSpot Stock

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) underwent analysis by 17 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $690.0, a high estimate of $900.00, and a low estimate of $600.00. A decline of 8.45% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive HubSpot. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Macwilliams Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $685.00 - Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $900.00 $900.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $675.00 - Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $650.00 $700.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $700.00 $765.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $675.00 $775.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $660.00 $730.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Lowers Buy $700.00 $820.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $680.00 $675.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $675.00 $720.00 Jackson Ader Keybanc Lowers Overweight $775.00 $860.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Outperform $655.00 $825.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $600.00 $650.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $675.00 $645.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $675.00 $745.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $650.00 $745.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $700.00 $750.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to HubSpot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of HubSpot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for HubSpot's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of HubSpot's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

HubSpot's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: HubSpot's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 19.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.43%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): HubSpot's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): HubSpot's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: HubSpot's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

