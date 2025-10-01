The Analyst Verdict: Camden Prop Trust In The Eyes Of 17 Experts

Camden Prop Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been analyzed by 17 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 10 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 1 2M Ago 3 1 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $120.81, a high estimate of $137.00, and a low estimate of $106.00. A 4.67% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $126.73.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Camden Prop Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $115.00 - Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $127.00 $128.00 Julien Blouin Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $106.00 $118.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $116.00 $114.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $112.00 $120.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Lowers Buy $123.00 $131.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Maintains Buy $122.75 $122.75 Nick Joseph Citigroup Lowers Buy $130.00 $138.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $133.00 $136.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $124.00 $130.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $128.00 $137.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $114.00 $117.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $117.00 $130.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $117.00 $124.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $118.00 $120.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $114.00 $126.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $137.00 $136.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Camden Prop Trust. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Camden Prop Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Camden Prop Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Camden Prop Trust's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Camden Prop Trust: A Closer Look

Camden Property Trust is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It owned interests in, operated, or developing nearly 177 multifamily properties comprised of nearly 59,996 apartment homes across the United States.

Camden Prop Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Camden Prop Trust displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.42%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Camden Prop Trust's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Camden Prop Trust's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.75%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Camden Prop Trust's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Camden Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

