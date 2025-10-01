The Analyst Verdict: Corpay In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $375.6, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $340.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 5.15% lower than the prior average price target of $396.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Corpay among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $400.00 $445.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $356.00 $360.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Neutral $340.00 $365.00 John Davis Raymond James Lowers Outperform $392.00 $414.00 Nate Svensson Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $390.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Corpay. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Corpay's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Corpay

Corpay Inc is a corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay their expenses. Its suite of modern payment solutions helps customers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments. Its reportable segments are; Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other. The group's geographic areas are the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Other.

A Deep Dive into Corpay's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Corpay's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 12.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corpay's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 25.79%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corpay's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corpay's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.46%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Corpay's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.07. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

