A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Sabra Health Care REIT Through 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $19.25, the current average has increased by 9.09%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sabra Health Care REIT. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Neutral $20.00 - Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Hold $20.00 $18.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $21.00 $20.00 John Kim BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $22.00 $19.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $22.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sabra Health Care REIT compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Sabra Health Care REIT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Sabra Health Care REIT's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Sabra Health Care REIT Better

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company operates one segment that owns and invests in healthcare real estate. All of the company's revenue is generated in the United States. Sabra's operations consist of nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and mental health facilities.

Sabra Health Care REIT's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Sabra Health Care REIT's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.39% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Sabra Health Care REIT's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 34.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.42%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sabra Health Care REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.24%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Sabra Health Care REIT's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.92, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

