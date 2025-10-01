Forecasting The Future: 19 Analyst Projections For AppLovin

19 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 11 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 6 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AppLovin and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $616.21, accompanied by a high estimate of $860.00 and a low estimate of $425.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $501.50, the current average has increased by 22.87%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of AppLovin among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Bazinet Citigroup Raises Buy $850.00 $600.00 Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Raises Buy $860.00 $580.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $750.00 $480.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $740.00 $500.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Buy $810.00 $540.00 Martin Yang Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $740.00 $500.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $640.00 $525.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $664.00 $547.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $725.00 $620.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $615.00 $560.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $575.00 $450.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $491.00 $480.00 Cory Carpenter JP Morgan Raises Neutral $425.00 $400.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $450.00 $430.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $480.00 $460.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $480.00 $405.00 James Callahan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $500.00 $470.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $483.00 $480.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $430.00 -

Key Insights:

For valuable insights into AppLovin's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering AppLovin: A Closer Look

AppLovin is a vertically integrated advertising technology company that acts as a demand-side platform for advertisers, a supply-side platform for publishers, and an exchange facilitating transactions between the two. About 80% of AppLovin's revenue comes from the DSP, AppDiscovery, while the remainder comes from the SSP, Max. AppLovin's primary tool for future growth is AXON 2, which is an ad optimizer operating within the DSP that allows advertisers to place ads according to specified return thresholds.

Financial Milestones: AppLovin's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, AppLovin showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 77.04% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: AppLovin's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 65.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AppLovin's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 94.04%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AppLovin's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.05%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.01, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

