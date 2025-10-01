Runway Growth Finance Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.38, a high estimate of $12.50, and a low estimate of $10.00. Observing a 3.45% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $11.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Runway Growth Finance by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $10.00 $10.50 Mickey Schleien Clear Street Announces Hold $11.00 - Bryce Rowe B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Brock Vandervliet UBS Raises Buy $12.50 $11.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Runway Growth Finance. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Runway Growth Finance compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Runway Growth Finance's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Runway Growth Finance's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp is a specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured loans to high-growth-potential companies in technology, life sciences, healthcare information and services, business services, select consumer services and products, and other high-growth industries. The company has Investments in the United States, Germany, and UK, Canada, Netherlands, with the majority of its portfolio invested in the United States.

Runway Growth Finance: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Runway Growth Finance's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 84.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Runway Growth Finance's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 81.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Runway Growth Finance's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.35%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Runway Growth Finance's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.62%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Runway Growth Finance's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.03. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

