8 Analysts Have This To Say About VICI Properties

During the last three months, 8 analysts shared their evaluations of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated VICI Properties and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $36.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.25% from the previous average price target of $35.11.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive VICI Properties is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Anderson Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $37.00 - Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $38.00 $37.00 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Raises Outperform $35.00 $34.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $36.00 $35.00 John Kilichowski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $36.00 $35.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $35.00 $34.75 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to VICI Properties. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of VICI Properties compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for VICI Properties's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of VICI Properties's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. It engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality, wellness, entertainment and leisure destinations, subject to long-term triple net leases. It own nearly 93 experiential assets across a geographically portfolio consisting of nearly 54 gaming properties and nearly 39 other experiential properties across the United States and Canada, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

VICI Properties: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining VICI Properties's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.63% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: VICI Properties's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 86.39%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): VICI Properties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.89%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: VICI Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.66, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

