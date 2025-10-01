Where AST SpaceMobile Stands With Analysts

Analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AST SpaceMobile and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $51.98, accompanied by a high estimate of $62.00 and a low estimate of $42.90. This current average has increased by 13.99% from the previous average price target of $45.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive AST SpaceMobile. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mathieu Robilliard Barclays Raises Overweight $60.00 $37.00 Christopher Schoell UBS Lowers Neutral $43.00 $62.00 Christopher Schoell UBS Raises Buy $62.00 $38.00 Andres Coello Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $42.90 $45.40

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AST SpaceMobile. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AST SpaceMobile. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AST SpaceMobile compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AST SpaceMobile compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for AST SpaceMobile's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into AST SpaceMobile's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AST SpaceMobile analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AST SpaceMobile

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: AST SpaceMobile displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 28.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AST SpaceMobile's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8598.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AST SpaceMobile's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -13.84% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.11%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, AST SpaceMobile adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.