Expert Outlook: Ocular Therapeutix Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ocular Therapeutix, presenting an average target of $21.25, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.82% from the previous average price target of $18.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Ocular Therapeutix by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $29.00 $20.00 Daniil Gataulin Chardan Capital Announces Buy $21.00 - Greg Harrison Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $20.00 $22.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $15.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Ocular Therapeutix. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Ocular Therapeutix's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ocular Therapeutix analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Inc is a biotechnology company that specializes in therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. The company uses its proprietary hydrogel platform technology to deliver therapeutic agents to the eye. Its pipeline consists of eye medication that aims to overcome the limitations of current eye-drop-based therapies for ophthalmic diseases and conditions. Its pipeline product includes Dextenza, OTX-TIC, OTX-TKI, and OTX-IVT.

Ocular Therapeutix: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Challenges: Ocular Therapeutix's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ocular Therapeutix's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -503.86%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ocular Therapeutix's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -23.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -15.82%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ocular Therapeutix's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.25, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

