Breaking Down Equifax: 11 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Equifax (NYSE:EFX), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $281.36, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $240.00. A decline of 4.14% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Equifax. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $297.00 $287.00 Arthur Truslove Citigroup Lowers Buy $290.00 $294.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Lowers Buy $278.00 $315.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $279.00 $296.00 Jeffrey Silber BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $260.00 $280.00 Andrew Steinerman JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $272.00 $277.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $300.00 $310.00 Jeffrey Meuler Baird Lowers Outperform $289.00 $310.00 Manav Patnaik Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $240.00 $260.00 Ryan Griffin BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $280.00 - Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $310.00 $306.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equifax. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equifax. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equifax compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Equifax's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Equifax's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equifax analyst ratings.

Discovering Equifax: A Closer Look

Along with Experian and TransUnion, Equifax is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States. Equifax's credit reports provide credit histories on millions of consumers, and the firm's services are critical to lenders' credit decisions. In addition, over 40% of the firm's revenue comes from workforce solutions, which provides income verification and employer human resources services. Equifax generates about 20%-25% of its revenue from outside the United States.

Equifax: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Equifax displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equifax's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equifax's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.96.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.