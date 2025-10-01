United Natural Foods Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $36.17, along with a high estimate of $48.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $27.83, the current average has increased by 29.97%.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of United Natural Foods by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $42.00 $29.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $26.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $48.00 $36.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Raises Outperform $36.00 $25.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $26.00 $25.00 Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $29.00 $26.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to United Natural Foods. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Natural Foods compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for United Natural Foods's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

All You Need to Know About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods Inc is a wholesale distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods and nonfood products across North America. The company's products consist of national, regional and private label brands grouped into grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items. United Natural Foods serves various retail formats including conventional supermarket chains, natural product superstores, independent retail operators and foodservice channels such as e-commerce platforms. The company's operations are comprised of principal divisions: the wholesale division; the retail division; and other.

Key Indicators: United Natural Foods's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, United Natural Foods showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.48% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: United Natural Foods's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): United Natural Foods's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United Natural Foods's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: United Natural Foods's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.2. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

